Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2021: ASTR,VG,ZH

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Astra Space (ASTR) rallied almost 21% after completing its first commercial orbital launch for the US Space Force.

Vonage (VG) rose nearly 26% after the cloud communications company agreed to a $6.2 billion takeover offer from networking equipment company Ericsson (ERIC), which will pay $21 for each Vonage share, representing a 28.3% premium over Friday's closing price. Ericsson shares were 5.1% lower this afternoon.

Zhihu (ZH) rose 4.3% after the Chinese online content-sharing platform reported a 115% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to 823.5 million renminbi, exceeding the analyst mean expecting 819.2 million renminbi in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

