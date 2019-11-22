Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2019: OOMA,MRIN,SHSP,PSTG, VMW

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.22%

AAPL +0.06%

IBM +0.47%

CSCO +0.07%

GOOG -0.18%

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.2% in recent trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Ooma's (OOMA) climbed slightly more than 11% on Friday after the communications software firm reported a surprise non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.03 adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and outpacing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss $0.05 per share. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $39.6 million, also edging out the $38.4 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Marin Software (MRIN) jumped almost 4% after the company said it's selling its Perfect Audience business, including key assets and liabilities, to rival marketing software firm SharpSpring (SHSP) for $4.6 million.

(-) Pure Storage (PSTG) slumped 16.5% after the data storage company missed Wall Street estimates with its Q3 revenue and projected revenue for the current quarter and FY20 below analyst projections. Separately, it also said VMware (VMW) chief accounting officer will join the company as chief financial officer in early December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.