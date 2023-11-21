News & Insights

Technology
SYM

Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2023: SYM, PGRU, KC, XLK, XSD

November 21, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.4% lower recently.

Symbotic (SYM) was gaining over 27% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

PropertyGuru (PGRU) reported breakeven earnings in Q3, compared with a loss of 0.05 Singapore dollars ($0.04) per diluted share a year earlier. PropertyGuru was up more than 16% recently.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) reported a Q3 revenue of 1.63 billion renminbi, down from 1.97 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings was over 5% lower recently.

