Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2023: MSFT, SYM, PLTR

Tech stocks declined Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.2%.

In corporate news, Microsoft's (MSFT) expected next move is "to have a board seat and take more control from a governance perspective" in OpenAI if that company's board resigns and Sam Altman and Greg Brockman go back to OpenAI, Wedbush Securities said Tuesday in a note. Microsoft shares fell 1.4%.

Symbotic (SYM) jumped 36% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) UK unit is the head of a group of companies picked to provide software that will bring together data from Britain's National Health Service in one platform, NHS England said Tuesday. Palantir shares slumped 6.8%.

