News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2023: MSFT, SYM, PLTR

November 21, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks declined Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.2%.

In corporate news, Microsoft's (MSFT) expected next move is "to have a board seat and take more control from a governance perspective" in OpenAI if that company's board resigns and Sam Altman and Greg Brockman go back to OpenAI, Wedbush Securities said Tuesday in a note. Microsoft shares fell 1.4%.

Symbotic (SYM) jumped 36% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) UK unit is the head of a group of companies picked to provide software that will bring together data from Britain's National Health Service in one platform, NHS England said Tuesday. Palantir shares slumped 6.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
SYM
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.