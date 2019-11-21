Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, PLAN, NUAN, UBER

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: -0.08%

AAPL: +0.55%

IBM: flat

CSCO: +0.09%

GOOG: flat

Leading tech stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Among stocks moving in news:

(+) Anaplan (PLAN) was up nearly 12% after the cloud-based planning platform posting a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.18 per share in the same period a year ago and beating the Capital IQ forecast for a loss of $0.13 per share.

(+) Nuance Communications (NUAN), gained about 7%. The company reported ASC 606 non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 and ASC 605 non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 for the three months ended Sept. 30., compared with ASC 605 non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 for the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected non-GAAP EPS of $0.28.

(+) Uber (UBER), was up more than 2%. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has acquired additional shares in the ride-hailing company, while Director Garrett Camp sold some more of his holdings.

