Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2019: CMTL,NUAN,PLAN,AMAT

Technology stocks declined Thursday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping more than 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid over 1.1% lower.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was fractionally higher late Thursday after the networking equipment announced its $40 million purchase of UHP Networks, a Canadian provider of satellite ground station technology. The proposed transaction also includes a sister company and all of the companies' intellectual property targeting the very small aperture terminal market.

In other sector news:

(+) Anaplan (PLAN) climbed more than 8% after the cloud-based planning platform reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and also raised its FY19 revenue forecast above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, its net loss improved to $0.08 per share from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue grew to $89.4 million from $62 million the previous year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.13 per share non-GAAG net loss on $86.5 million in revenue.

(+) Nuance Communications (NUAN) rose more than 5% after the voice recognition software firm late Wednesday reported ASC 606 non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 per share and ASC 605 non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 for the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on the ASC 605 non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 per share for the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected non-GAAP EPS of $0.28. Non-GAAP revenue increased 1.5% year-over-year to $489.3 million, also topping the $486.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped 5% after UBS Thursday lowered its investment recommendation for the semiconductor-equipment manufacturer to sell from neutral previously and also cut its price target for the company's stock by $1 to $48 a share.

