Technology Sector Update for 11/20/2023: YMM, MSFT, UBER, AUID

Tech stocks climbed in late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 1.7%.

In corporate news, Full Truck Alliance (YMM) shares jumped 15% after the company posted higher Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT) will be in a "stronger" position from in artificial intelligence following its addition of the former top two executives and AI "linchpins" at OpenAI, Wedbush said Monday. The tech giant is hiring OpenAI's former Chief Executive Sam Altman and Chair Greg Brockman to lead an AI research team. Microsoft shares rose 2.2%.

AuthID (AUID) jumped 15%. The company priced a registered direct offering for 1.57 million shares at $6 apiece to raise $9.4 million in gross proceeds.

Uber (UBER) plans to offer $1.2 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2028. Its shares rose 1%.

