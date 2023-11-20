Technology Sector Update for 11/20/2023: MSFT, YMM, UBER

Technology stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) added 0.3%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rose 0.1%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) is hiring OpenAI's former Chief Executive Sam Altman and Chair Greg Brockman to lead an artificial intelligence research team, the technology giant's CEO Satya Nadella said in a post on X on Monday. The company's shares added 0.4%.

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) gained 4% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of 0.78 Chinese renminbi ($0.11) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.46 renminbi a year earlier.

Uber Technologies (UBER) declined 3% after saying it plans to offer $1.2 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2028.

