Technology Sector Update for 11/20/2023: MSFT, UBER, AUID

November 20, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.2%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) will be in a "stronger" position from an artificial intelligence perspective following its addition of the former top two executives and AI "linchpins" at OpenAI, Wedbush said Monday. The tech giant is hiring OpenAI's former Chief Executive Sam Altman and Chair Greg Brockman to lead an artificial intelligence research team. Microsoft shares rose 2.3%.

AuthID (AUID) jumped 12%. The company struck an agreement with investors to sell roughly 1.6 million of its shares in a registered direct offering for $6 apiece to raise about $9.4 million in gross proceeds.

Uber (UBER) said it it plans to offer $1.2 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2028. Its shares rose 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

