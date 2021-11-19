Technology Sector Update for 11/19/2021: KRNT, AMAT, WDAY

Technology stocks were rising Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Kornit Digital (KRNT) climbed almost 15% after the digital printing company priced an upsized public offering of about 2.65 million shares at $151 apiece, representing a 2.6% discount to Thursday's closing price. The Israeli company and underwriters added an extra 440,000 shares to the deal above its original plans. Affiliates of Amazon.com (AMZN) also sold 705,953 of its Kornit shares through the offering.

Applied Materials (AMAT) fell 4.5% after the semiconductors supplier warned supply chain headwinds will likely persist into FY22, after shortages undermined its Q4 results. The company reported a 30.4% year-over-year increase in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31, rising to $6.12 billion but still lagging the $6.33 billion analyst mean, with Applied saying supply shortages likely lowered its Q4 revenue by at least $300 million.

Workday (WDAY) declined 4.2% after the enterprise cloud software firm announced plans to acquire external workforce and vendor management technology company VNDLY for $510 million in cash and stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.