Technology Sector Update for 11/19/2021: AMAT, AFRM, OCFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.31% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.2%.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.94, up from $1.25 a year earlier but trailing analyst estimates of $1.96 in a Capital IQ poll. Applied Materials was down more than 4% in recent trading.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was over 1% lower as it priced a private offering of $1.5 billion of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026, increased from the initial size of $1.25 billion notes.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) posted a Q3 net loss of 0.24 renminbi ($0.04) per share, compared with a loss of 0.23 renminbi per share a year earlier. OneConnect Financial was 4% higher recently.

