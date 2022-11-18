Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2022: PANW, AMAT, WIT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing 1.5%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net income of $0.83 per share, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.69.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was climbing nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.03 per share, up from $1.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.74.

Wipro (WIT) was up more than 2% after saying it has opened its strategic market unit headquarters for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa markets in Dubai.

