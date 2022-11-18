Technology
PANW

Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2022: PANW, AMAT, WIT, XLK, SOXX

November 18, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing 1.5%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net income of $0.83 per share, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.69.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was climbing nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.03 per share, up from $1.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.74.

Wipro (WIT) was up more than 2% after saying it has opened its strategic market unit headquarters for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa markets in Dubai.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
AMAT
WIT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.