Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2022: DLB,CLFD,PANW

Technology stocks were trending lower Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both dropping 0.5%.

In company news, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) dropped 1% after the sound-technology company reported a $0.54 per share adjusted profit for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.58 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing analyst estimates by $0.17 per share. It also sees non-GAAP Q1 earnings in a range of $0.76 to $0.91 per share on between $300 million to $330 million in revenue while the Street is at $1.12 per share and $365.8 million, respectively

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) added 7.8% after beating analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 results and projected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter and FY23 exceeding Wall Street expectations. Separately, the cybersecurity firm also announced its purchase of Cider Security for around $195 million in cash, with the deal set to close before the end of 2022.

Clearfield (CLFD) raced more than 26% higher after the electronic components company Thursday reported Q4 net income of $1.22 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.36 per share, while revenue more than doubled during the three months ended Sept. 30 over year-ago levels, reaching $95 million and also topping the $71.4 million analyst mean.

