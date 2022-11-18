Technology
AMAT

Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2022: AMAT,DLB,CLFD,PANW

November 18, 2022 — 03:51 pm EST

Technology stocks were edging slightly higher Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising almost 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) was fractionally higher, rising about 0.6%, after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.03 per share, improving on a $1.94 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ by $0.29 per share. Net sales rose to $6.75 billion, also exceeding the $6.44 billion Street view.

ADolby Laboratories (DLB) dropped almost 1% after the sound-technology company reported a $0.54 per share adjusted profit for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.58 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing analyst estimates by $0.17 per share. It also sees non-GAAP Q1 earnings in a range of $0.76 to $0.91 per share on between $300 million to $330 million in revenue while the Street is at $1.12 per share and $365.8 million, respectively

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) added 7% after beating analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 results and projected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter and FY23 exceeding Wall Street expectations. Separately, the cybersecurity firm also announced its purchase of Cider Security for around $195 million in cash, with the deal set to close before the end of 2022.

Clearfield (CLFD) raced 26% higher after the electronic components company Thursday reported Q4 net income of $1.22 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.36 per share, while revenue more than doubled during the three months ended Sept. 30 over year-ago levels, reaching $95 million and also topping the $71.4 million analyst mean.

