Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2021: RAAS, NVDA, YY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.56% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% recently.

Cloopen Group (RAAS) was rallying past 16% as it posted a Q3 net loss of 0.35 renminbi ($0.05) per ordinary share, compared with a loss of 3.60 renminbi per share a year before.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) was gaining more than 9% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.17 per diluted share, up from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.11.

JOYY (YY) was more than 5% higher after a Q3 adjusted profit of $0.42 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of $0.33 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted profit of $0.02 per ADS.

