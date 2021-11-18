Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2021: NVDA,RAAS,CSCO

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) streaked to a new record share price on Thursday, rising as much as 12% to a best-ever $327.60, after its fiscal Q3 revenue topped even the most bullish analyst estimate and the chipmaker set Q4 revenue guidance exceeding Wall Street expectations, supported by big contributions from its data center and gaming segments. Nvidia shares were 8% higher in recent trading.

Cloopen Group (RAAS) climbed 2.3% after the Chinese cloud communications software firm reported a Q3 net loss of 0.35 renminbi ($0.05) per ordinary share, improving on a 3.60 renminbi loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 44% year over year to 276.1 million renminbi.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) slid 7.6% after the networking equipment company reported an 8.4% increase in revenue during its fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 30, rising to $12.90 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $12.98 billion.

