Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2019: YNDX, XRX, HPQ, CCMP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.02%

AAPL: +0.18%

IBM: +0.04%

CSCO: -0.22%

GOOG: -0.1%

Leading technology stocks were mixed during pre-market trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Yandex (YNDX), which was almost 6% higher amid proposed changes to its corporate governance structure and a 12-month buyback program for up to $300 million class A shares.

(-) Xerox (XRX) was declining nearly 2% after HP (HPQ) rejected its unsolicited offer, which had a total transaction value of approximately $33.5 billion. HP said its remains open to considering a further offer.

In other sector news:

(-) Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) was slightly lower after it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.68 for fiscal Q4, down from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter but beating the $1.61 average estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

