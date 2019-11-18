Technology Sector Update for 11/18/2019: I,YNDX,CCMP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.09%

AAPL +0.42%

IBM -0.16%

CSCO +0.04%

GOOG -1.00%

Technology stocks were edging higher in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding over 0.2% in value although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling about 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Intelsat (I) lost half of its former value at one point on Monday, sinking 50% to it lowest price since April 2018 at $6.71 a share after the Federal Communications Commission said it plans to pursue a public auction of the C-Band spectrum that's coveted by companies planning 5G networks. The satellite communications company, through a trade group, said in a statement the FCC decision represents "a significant departure" from the group's market-based proposal.

In other sector news:

(+) Yandex (YNDX) rose nearly 13% after the Russian-language search engine company proposed changes to its corporate governance structure and authorized a 12-month buyback program for up to $300 million class A shares. The proposed amendments, which are subject to shareholder approval Dec. 20, include creating a public interest foundation to take over control of its priority shares now held by the state-owned bank Sberbank.

(-) Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) slid almost 15% after the semiconductor parts reported a 77.8% increase in fiscal Q4 revenue over the year-ago period to $278.6 million but still narrowly trailed the $279.1 million analyst consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.