Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2023: CHPT, AMAT, AMZN, BABA

November 17, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Chargepoint (CHPT) slumped nearly 36% after it said late Thursday its preliminary fiscal Q3 revenue is expected to be between $108 million and $113 million, compared with the $150 million to $165 million previously expected.

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares were falling 3.8% after the company's better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results were overshadowed by media reports about a US criminal probe into its exports to China.

Amazon.com (AMZN) targets $20 billion worth of merchandise exports from India by 2025 by adding thousands of small sellers to its e-commerce platform, Reuters reported Friday. Its shares gained 1.3%.

Alibaba (BABA) was down 1.7% after the company said Thursday it wouldn't spin off its Cloud Intelligence Group unit due to US restrictions on exports of computer chips to China.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

