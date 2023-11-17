Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2023: CHPT, AMAT, AMZN, BABA

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Chargepoint (CHPT) slumped nearly 36% after it said late Thursday its preliminary fiscal Q3 revenue is expected to be between $108 million and $113 million, compared with the $150 million to $165 million previously expected.

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares were falling 3.8% after the company's better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results were overshadowed by media reports about a US criminal probe into its exports to China.

Amazon.com (AMZN) targets $20 billion worth of merchandise exports from India by 2025 by adding thousands of small sellers to its e-commerce platform, Reuters reported Friday. Its shares gained 1.3%.

Alibaba (BABA) was down 1.7% after the company said Thursday it wouldn't spin off its Cloud Intelligence Group unit due to US restrictions on exports of computer chips to China.

