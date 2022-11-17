Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2022: WB, NVDA, CSCO, XLK, SOXX

November 17, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 2.3% lower.

Weibo (WB) was slipping past 9% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, down from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.52.

Nvidia (NVDA) was 1.5% lower after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.82 a year earlier.

