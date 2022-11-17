Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2022: GDS, CSCO, NTES, ATVI, KLIC

Technology stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) gaining 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 1.1%.

In company news, GDS Holdings (GDS) gained 7.2% after a regulatory filing Thursday showed Aspex Management has acquired roughly 5% of the data center operator's outstanding shares.

Cisco (CSCO) added 4.8% after the networking equipment company overnight reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings and revenue outlooks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) rose 2.7% after late Wednesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.19 per-share for its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 1, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share, while net revenue declined 41% year-over-year for the semiconductor capital equipment company, falling to $286.3 million but also exceeding the $277 million Street view.

To the downside, NetEase (NTES) fell 0.5% after the Chinese online gaming and entertainment company said its licenses for several Activision Blizzard (ATVI) titles in China will not be renewed when they expire Jan. 23 next year. The impasse upstaged NetEase reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raising its quarterly dividend 21%. Activision shares also were 0.7% lower this afternoon.

