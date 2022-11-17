Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2022: CSCO,NTES,ATVI,KLIC

November 17, 2022 — 01:35 pm EST

Technology stocks have turned higher Thursday afternoon, overcoming a morning decline as the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was climbing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.2%.

In company news, Cisco (CSCO) gained 4.5% after the networking equipment company overnight reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raised its FY23 earnings and revenue outlooks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) rose 3.5% after late Wednesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.19 per-share for its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 1, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share, while net revenue declined 41% year-over-year for the semiconductor capital equipment company, falling to $286.3 million but also exceeding the $277 million Street view.

NetEase (NTES) fell 0.5% after the Chinese online gaming and entertainment company said its licenses for several Activision Blizzard (ATVI) titles when the companies' current agreements expire Jan. 23, upstaging NetEase reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raising its quarterly dividend by 21%. It blamed "material differences on key terms" for the impasse. Activision shares also were 0.7% lower.

