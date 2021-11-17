Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2021: KRNT,AMZN,TRMB,COUP,SSNC

Technology stocks were finishing narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 0.3%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Kornit Digital (KRNT) dropped 8.6% after late Tuesday beginning a public offering of 1.5 million shares as well as the sale of 705,701 shares from an affiliate of Amazon.com (AMZN).

Trimble (TRMB) fell almost 0.6% after the software firm Wednesday announced an equity investment in autonomous tractor-maker Monarch Tractor. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Coupa Software (COUP) slid 3.9% after Oppenheimer Wednesday cut its price target for the business spending management software firm by $25 to $275 a share while maintaining an outperform rating for the company's stock.

Among gainers, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) rose fractionally after saying Wednesday it made a preliminary cash offer to acquire London-based rival Blue Prism Group for 12 British pounds ($16.16) per share, or about $1.6 billion overall for the automated production software firm. Blue Prism said it was evaluating the offer and has postponed a shareholder meeting to vote on a previous 11.25 pounds per share bid from Vista Equity Partners Management.

