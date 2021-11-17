Technology Sector Update for 11/17/2021: DLO, BILI, SRAD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.15% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.04%.

DLocal (DLO) reported a Q3 diluted net profit of $0.06 per share, up from $0.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.07 per share. DLocal was shedding over 12% in value recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was over 4% lower as it booked a Q3 adjusted loss of 4.16 renminbi ($0.65) per share, wider than the 2.70 renminbi loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of 4.26 renminbi per share.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was 8% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 20.9 million euros ($24.2 million), up from 17.3 million euros a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.