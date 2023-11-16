News & Insights

Technology
VLCN

Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2023: VLCN, CSCO, BABA, WAVD

November 16, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each adding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Volcon (VLCN) shares plunged 64% after the company priced an offering with gross proceeds of $18 million.

WaveDancer (WAVD) shares soared 71% after it agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience.

Cisco (CSCO) slumped past 11% after it cut its fiscal 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings and revenue.

Alibaba (BABA) said Thursday it will no longer pursue a full spinoff of its cloud division, while the company reported fiscal Q2 revenue below the Wall Street's expectations. Its shares tumbled almost 9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLCN
CSCO
BABA
WAVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.