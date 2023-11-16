Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2023: VLCN, CSCO, BABA, WAVD

Tech stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each adding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Volcon (VLCN) shares plunged 64% after the company priced an offering with gross proceeds of $18 million.

WaveDancer (WAVD) shares soared 71% after it agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience.

Cisco (CSCO) slumped past 11% after it cut its fiscal 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings and revenue.

Alibaba (BABA) said Thursday it will no longer pursue a full spinoff of its cloud division, while the company reported fiscal Q2 revenue below the Wall Street's expectations. Its shares tumbled almost 9%.

