Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2023: CSCO, PANW, NTES, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% higher.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was slipping nearly 11% after saying it expects non-GAAP EPS of $3.87 to $3.93 for the full year, compared with its previous forecast of $4.01 to $4.08. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $4.05.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, up from $0.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16. Palo Alto Networks was declining by nearly 8% in recent premarket activity.

NetEase (NTES) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 13.30 Chinese renminbi ($1.82) per diluted American depositary share, up from 11.34 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 10.67 renminbi. NetEase was nearly 4% lower pre-bell.

