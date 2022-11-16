Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2022: MU,HOLI,MSFT,NVDA

Technology stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) slid 7.4% after the chipmaker Wednesday said it would reduce its capital spending and cut wafer starts by 20% from current levels as it prepares for a weakening market in 2023. The company is expecting supply growth for dynamic random-access memory chips to be negative next year while NAND wafer starts are seen growing in single percentage digits over 2022.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) slid 2.9% despite the electronic components company late Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.37 per share, up from $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue rose 10.9% year-over-year, climbing to $170 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

Microsoft (MSFT) was fractionally higher after chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) Wednesday said it has begun a multi-year collaboration with the tech giant to build an artificial intelligence supercomputer combining Microsoft's Azure cloud computing infrastructure and Nvidia processing units and software. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nvidia shares were 3.2% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.