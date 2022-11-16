Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2022: LYT,MU,HOLI,MSFT,NVDA

Technology stocks extended their Wednesday declines in afternoon trading with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was plunging 4.3%.

In company news, Lytus Technologies Holdings (LYT) turned fractionally lower again after the software firm Wednesday said it closed on a $3 million private placement of notes and warrants to buy its common stock with an unnamed institutional investor. The company did not provide the financial terms of the offering.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) slid 7.7% despite the electronic components company late Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.37 per share, up from $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue rose 10.9% year-over-year, climbing to $170 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

Micron Technology (MU) fell 6.6% after the chipmaker said Wednesday it would reduce its capital spending and cut wafer starts by 20% from current levels as it prepares for a weakening market in 2023. The company is expecting supply growth for dynamic random-access memory chips to be negative next year while NAND wafer starts are seen growing in single percentage digits over 2022.

Microsoft (MSFT) was 0.6% higher after chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) Wednesday said it has begun a multi-year collaboration with the tech giant to build an artificial intelligence supercomputer combining Microsoft's Azure cloud computing infrastructure and Nvidia processing units and software. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nvidia shares were 4% lower Wednesday afternoon.

