Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2022: GRAB, SRAD, VMEO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was declining by 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 1.4%.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was gaining over 12% in value as it reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrower than its loss of $3.66 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was climbing past 15% after it reported a Q3 profit of 12.8 million euros ($13.3 million) and raised its 2022 revenue outlook.

Vimeo (VMEO) said its revenue increased 2% year over year in October while the number of subscribers fell 3% on a preliminary basis. Vimeo was 0.4% lower.

