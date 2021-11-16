Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2021: SE, NTES, DOYU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.05% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.24%.

Sea (SE) posted a non-GAAP Q3 loss of $0.84 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.61 per share. Sea was climbing by almost 5% in recent trading.

NetEase (NTES) was over 4% higher as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 5.74 renminbi ($0.90) per American depositary share, compared with 5.35 renminbi a year earlier. The consensus estimate from Capital IQ-polled analysts was for 6.12 renminbi per American depositary share.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) was down more than 9% as it swung to a Q3 adjusted loss of 0.16 renminbi ($0.02) per American depositary share from adjusted earnings of 0.39 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of 0.22 renminbi per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.