Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2021: RXT,IONQ,AXON,DM

Technology stocks added to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) added over 12% after the multi-cloud technology company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.25 per share, up from $0.19 per share last year, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Rackspace is projecting revenue between $766 million to $776 million for Q4, versus the $771.4 million Street view.

IonQ (IONQ) rallied Thursday, recently climbing 36% to a best-ever $26.89 a share after the quantum computing late Monday reported Q3 revenue of $233,000 compared to zero sales during the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) rose 6.2% after the body-cam company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue coming in above Wall Street expectations and said its FY21 revenue likely will be near the top of its prior guidance of $840 million to $850 million. It also raised its FY22 revenue outlook, now projecting at least $1 billion next year compared with $960 million previously. The Street was at $844.8 million for 2021 and $963.6 million for 2022.

To the downside, Desktop Metal (DM) slumped almost 15% after the 3-D printer company saw its Q3 net loss more than double over year-ago levels, missing Wall Street expectations. The company revised its FY21 revenue forecast, expecting between $92 million to $107 million compared with its prior outlook of over $100 million.

