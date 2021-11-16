Technology
IONQ

Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2021: IONQ,AXON,DM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were helping pace equity markets higher Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, IonQ (IONQ) rallied Thursday, recently climbing 26% to a best-ever $24.99 a share after the quantum computing late Monday reported Q3 revenue of $233,000 compared to zero sales during the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) rose 7.5% after the body-cam company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue coming in above Wall Street expectations and said its FY21 revenue likely will be near the top of its prior guidance of $840 million to $850 million. It also raised its FY22 revenue outlook, now projecting at least $1 billion next year compared with $960 million previously. The Street was at $844.8 million for 2021 and $963.6 million for 2022.

Desktop Metal (DM) slumped over 17% after the 3-D printer company saw its Q3 net loss more than double over year-ago levels, missing Wall Street expectations. The company revised its FY21 revenue forecast, expecting between $92 million to $107 million compared with its prior outlook of over $100 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IONQ AXON DM

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular