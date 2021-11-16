Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2021: IONQ,AXON,DM

Technology stocks were helping pace equity markets higher Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, IonQ (IONQ) rallied Thursday, recently climbing 26% to a best-ever $24.99 a share after the quantum computing late Monday reported Q3 revenue of $233,000 compared to zero sales during the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) rose 7.5% after the body-cam company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue coming in above Wall Street expectations and said its FY21 revenue likely will be near the top of its prior guidance of $840 million to $850 million. It also raised its FY22 revenue outlook, now projecting at least $1 billion next year compared with $960 million previously. The Street was at $844.8 million for 2021 and $963.6 million for 2022.

Desktop Metal (DM) slumped over 17% after the 3-D printer company saw its Q3 net loss more than double over year-ago levels, missing Wall Street expectations. The company revised its FY21 revenue forecast, expecting between $92 million to $107 million compared with its prior outlook of over $100 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.