Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2023: VUZI, GLBE, MAXN

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Vuzix (VUZI) and Quanta Computer said Wednesday they plan to manufacture next-generation lightweight smart glasses for broader markets. Vuzix shares jumped almost 10%.

Global-e Online (GLBE) shares tumbled 27% after it lowered its full-year revenue forecast with the release of its Q3 results.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) shares fell 2.3% after it said Wednesday that its Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. unit has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy, and its Aiko Energy Germany and Solarlab Aiko Europe subsidiaries, as well as its wholesaler, Memodo, in Germany.

