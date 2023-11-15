Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2023: DAVA, SSYS, STNE, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently climbing by 1.7%.

Endava (DAVA) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.39 British pounds ($0.49) per diluted share, down from 0.54 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.35 pounds. Endava was gaining nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up more than 2% after saying it closed the sale of the Stratasys Direct parts-making facility in Austin, Texas, to Cumberland Additive.

StoneCo (STNE) was climbing past 2% after saying its board approved the repurchase of up to 1 billion Brazilian reais ($205.5 million) of its class A shares.

