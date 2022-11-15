Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: TSM, DAVA, CRSR, XLK, SOXX

November 15, 2022 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up almost 3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing past 4% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) gained more than 12% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK-B) reported in a regulatory filing ownership of about 60.1 million American depositary shares in the company that it bought for about $4.12 billion.

Endava (DAVA) was more than 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.54 British pounds per diluted share ($0.64), up from 0.49 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.51 pounds.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) was down 5.5% after it priced an offering of about 4.5 million common shares at $16.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of $75 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
DAVA
CRSR
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.