Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: TSM, DAVA, CRSR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up almost 3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing past 4% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) gained more than 12% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK-B) reported in a regulatory filing ownership of about 60.1 million American depositary shares in the company that it bought for about $4.12 billion.

Endava (DAVA) was more than 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.54 British pounds per diluted share ($0.64), up from 0.49 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.51 pounds.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) was down 5.5% after it priced an offering of about 4.5 million common shares at $16.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of $75 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.