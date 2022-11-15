Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: PATH,DAVA,TSM,BRK.A,BRK.B

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.0% this afternoon.

In company news, UiPath (PATH) climbed 13% after the software firm overnight announced preliminary Q3 results exceeding its prior guidance for the three months ended Oct. 31 and also topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it expects operating income of $15 million during Q3 on $260 million in revenue compared with the analyst mean looking for a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $18.7 million on $248 million in revenue.

Endava (DAVA) rose over 15% after the technology services firm Tuesday beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 results and also raised its FY23 earnings and revenue forecast ranges above Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned 0.54 British pounds ($0.64) per share during the quarter ended Sept. 30 while revenue increased 33% year-over-year to 196.2 million pounds compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 0.51 per share adjusted profit on 192.4 million pounds in revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) rallied Tuesday, rising more than 12%, after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK-B) overnight disclosed acquiring around 60.1 million of the chipmaker's American depositary shares through Sept. 30, paying $4.12 billion for the 1.2% equity stake.

