Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2021: TWKS, NCTY, YOU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.63% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by 0.79% recently.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was climbing past 7% as it reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.10.

The9 (NCTY) was rallying past 9% after saying NFTStar, its non-fungible token community and trading platform, has signed a license agreement with National Football League player Christian McCaffrey.

Clear Secure (YOU) was up more than 4% as it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.23 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.26 per share forecast by four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

