Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2021: SPLK, TWKS, CREX

Technology stocks were weighing on the broader market averages, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday slipping 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) dropped almost 19% after the data management company Monday said CEO Doug Merritt has stepped down, effective immediately, although he will remain with the company in an advisory role to assist with the leadership transition. Board Chairman Graham Smith was named interim CEO.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) has turned 3.6% lower, giving back an early 1% advance that followed the technology consulting company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share, improving on an $0.08 profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $285.1 million also exceeding the $281.8 million analyst mean.

Creative Realities (CREX) soared Monday, earlier streaking 145% to its highest share price since November 2018 after the digital marketing technology company late Friday announced plans to merge with privately held Reflect Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed but the combined company is expected to operate as Creative Realities and continue using the CREX ticker symbol. Creative shares were 105% higher in recent trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.