Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2021: MCHP,SPLK,TWKS,CREX

Technology stocks weighed on the broader market averages Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was off 0.4% shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) dropped over 18% after the data analytics software provider said Monday Doug Merritt has stepped down as CEO effective immediately, although he will remain with the company in an advisory role to assist with the leadership transition. Board Chairman Graham Smith was named interim CEO.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) was fractionally lower, easing from a 2.3% morning gain that followed the embedded control systems company receiving investment grade debt ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

Thoughtworks (TWKS) was 0.5% higher after the technology consulting company reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share, from $0.08 per share a year earlier and beating analysts' consensus in a Capital IQ poll by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $285.1 million, also exceeding the $281.8 million analyst mean.

Creative Realities (CREX) shares soared 77% after the digital marketing technology company late Friday announced plans to merge with privately held Reflect Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

