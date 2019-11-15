Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2019: DGII, AMAT, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.45%

AAPL: +0.47%

IBM: +0.41%

CSCO: +0.29%

GOOG: +0.27%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Digi International (DGII), which was more than 11% higher as the company's adjusted EPS decreased to $0.18 in Q4 from $0.22 a year earlier, but easily surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.05 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue decreased 0.2% to $65.0 million from a year ago, also ahead of the $62.07 million estimate.

(+) Applied Materials (AMAT) was up almost 7% as its adjusted EPS fell to $0.80.in Q4 from $0.85 a year earlier, but still outpaced analysts' estimates of $0.76 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue edged lower to $3.75 billion from $3.76 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $3.68 billion estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) NVIDIA (NVDA) was marginally lower after it reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 for Q3 of fiscal 2020, down from the year ago's $1.84. That beat consensus estimate of $1.58 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

