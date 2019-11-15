Technology
DGII

Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2019: DGII, AMAT, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.45%

AAPL: +0.47%

IBM: +0.41%

CSCO: +0.29%

GOOG: +0.27%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Digi International (DGII), which was more than 11% higher as the company's adjusted EPS decreased to $0.18 in Q4 from $0.22 a year earlier, but easily surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.05 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue decreased 0.2% to $65.0 million from a year ago, also ahead of the $62.07 million estimate.

(+) Applied Materials (AMAT) was up almost 7% as its adjusted EPS fell to $0.80.in Q4 from $0.85 a year earlier, but still outpaced analysts' estimates of $0.76 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue edged lower to $3.75 billion from $3.76 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $3.68 billion estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) NVIDIA (NVDA) was marginally lower after it reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 for Q3 of fiscal 2020, down from the year ago's $1.84. That beat consensus estimate of $1.58 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGII AMAT NVDA MSFT AAPL

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular