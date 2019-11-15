Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2019: ANY,WYY,AMAT,VJET

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.99%

AAPL +0.89%

IBM +0.11%

CSCO +0.12%

GOOG +1.50%

Technology stocks drifted off their prior session highs this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Sphere 3D (ANY) raced almost 44% higher on Friday after the data management said it earned $0.10 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing from a $2.53 per share net loss, while revenue rose 4.6% year-over-year to $1.37 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

In other sector news:

(+) Applied Materials (AMAT) rose over 8% to a record high of $62.92 a share on Friday after the chip-making equipment company reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q4 ended Oct. 27 and also projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also topping Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.80 per share on $3.75 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.76 per share adjusted Q3 profit on $3.68 billion in revenue.

(+) WidePoint (WYY) climbed almost 6% after the IT service management company late Thursday reported a 39% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to $29.6 million, exceeding the two-analyst mean expecting $23 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) voxeljet AG (VJET) dropped 4% after the 3-D printer and on-demand parts company reported a 38% year-over-year decline in its Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to EUR4.4 million. It also lowered its FY19 revenue forecast to a new range of EUR24 million to EUR27.5 million.

