Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2023: LICY, AI, SLAB, SE, AMZN

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 3.7%.

In corporate news, Li-Cycle (LICY) reported a wider Q3 loss, while revenue increased from a year earlier. The company said it hired a financial advisor to assist in evaluating financing and strategic alternatives. Its shares slumped 57%.

C3.ai (AI) rose 7.3% after the company said it will continue to offer advanced generative artificial intelligence products for enterprises under an expanded collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) gained 7.3% after it launched a new family of 8-bit microcontroller units, providing more development choices for simple battery-powered applications like handheld kitchen tools, power tools and toys.

Sea (SE) fell nearly 22% after the company reported a Q3 loss of $0.26 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected breakeven.

