Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2023: CSIQ, CLBT, CAMT, XLK, XSD

November 14, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 3.3% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.6% higher recently.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was slipping past 14% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $1.12 a year earlier. Five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT) was rallying by over 12% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, up from $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

Camtek (CAMT) was down nearly 5% after it reported a Q3 revenue of $80.5 million compared with $82 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $78.2 million.

