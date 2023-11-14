Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2023: AI, AMZN, SE, SLAB

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 3.4%.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) rose over 7% after the company said it will continue to offer advanced generative artificial intelligence products for enterprises under an expanded collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) gained 7.5% after it launched a new family of 8-bit microcontroller units, providing more development choices for simple battery-powered applications like handheld kitchen tools, power tools, and toys.

Sea (SE) fell nearly 22% after the company released its Q3 results.

