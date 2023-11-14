News & Insights

Technology
AI

Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2023: AI, AMZN, SE, SLAB

November 14, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 3.4%.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) rose over 7% after the company said it will continue to offer advanced generative artificial intelligence products for enterprises under an expanded collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) gained 7.5% after it launched a new family of 8-bit microcontroller units, providing more development choices for simple battery-powered applications like handheld kitchen tools, power tools, and toys.

Sea (SE) fell nearly 22% after the company released its Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI
AMZN
SE
SLAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.