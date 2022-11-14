Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: YOU, ALIT, TWKS, MNDY

Technology stocks have turned lower again shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Clear Secure (YOU) jumped out to a nearly 17% advance after the identity verification software firm swung to a surprise Q3 profit while revenue grew almost 72% over year-ago levels and also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company also is projecting revenue for the current quarter topping analyst estimates and it declared a special dividend of $0.25 per share.

Monday.com (MNDY) gained 7% after Monday posting a surprise non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.05 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the visual work software firm to report an adjusted net loss of $0.54 per share. Revenue grew 65% year-over-year to $136.9 million, also exceeding the $130.5 million analyst mean, and it also raised its 2022 revenue forecast above Wall Street expectations.

Among decliners, Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) slid 2.2% after Monday missing analyst estimates with its adjusted Q3 earnings and the technology consulting company also lowered its forecast for non-GAAP 2022 net income and revenue.

Alight (ALIT) fell almost 18% after the enterprise software firm Monday began a secondary offering of up to 20 million class A shares now held by affiliates of Blackstone (BX), New Mountain Capital (NMFC), Jasmine Ventures and several other institutional investors.

