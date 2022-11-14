Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: MNDY,ALIT,TWKS

Technology stocks have turned narrowly higher in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) gained 4.4% after Monday posting a surprise non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.05 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the visual work software firm to report an adjusted net loss of $0.54 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue grew 65% year-over-year to $136.9 million, also exceeding the $130.5 million analyst mean, and it also raised its FY22 revenue forecast above Wall Street expectations.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) slid 4.9% after Monday missing analyst estimates with its adjusted Q3 earnings and the technology consulting company also lowered its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net income and revenue below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from a $0.14 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

Alight (ALIT) fell 14% after the enterprise software firm Monday began a secondary offering of up to 20 million class A common shares now held by affiliates of Blackstone (BX), New Mountain Capital (NMFC), Jasmine Ventures and several other institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.