Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: MNDY, YOU, TSEM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.7% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.4%.

Monday.com (MNDY) was gaining over 22% in value after posting Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.54 per share.

Clear Secure (YOU) was up more than 7% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.13 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected breakeven.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, up from $0.36 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

