Technology Sector Update for 11/13/2023: MNDY, GENI, STNE, XSD, XLK

November 13, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.6% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.4% lower.

Monday.com (MNDY) was rising past 11% in value after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $189.2 million, compared with $136.9 million a year earlier.

Genius Sports (GENI) was down more than 4% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04.

StoneCo (STNE) was over 6% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings late Friday of 1.32 Brazilian reais ($0.27) per diluted share, up from 0.35 reais a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 3.14 billion reais, compared with 2.51 billion reais a year earlier.

