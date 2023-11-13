Technology Sector Update for 11/13/2023: AMZN, NABL, MNDY, MU

Tech stocks fell late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.7%.

In corporate news, Amazon.com (AMZN) has extended layoffs in its games division, eliminating about 180 roles on top of the employees that were let go in April, the company confirmed to MT Newswires. Its shares were down 0.7%.

N-able (NABL) shares tumbled 15% after the company's Q4 and 2023 revenue guidance trailed market expectations.

Monday.com (MNDY) jumped nearly 10% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2023 sales outlook.

Micron Technology (MU) was sued by Chinese chip manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technologies for alleged patent infringement, media outlets reported. Micron was shedding 0.6%.

