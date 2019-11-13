Technology Sector Update for 11/13/2019: DDOG,IIVI,CSIQ

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.06%

AAPL +0.79%

IBM -0.83%

CSCO +0.67%

GOOG +0.27%

Technology stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing about 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Datadog (DDOG) climbed 16% after the cloud-monitoring software firm late Tuesday surprised analysts by reporting adjusted breakeven results and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates in Q3 as well as projecting Q4 financial results also topping consensus views. The company Wednesday also said it was expanding its corporate footprint by establishing a new subsidiary in Japan, DataDog Japan GK.

In other sector news:

(-) II-VI (IIVI) slid 4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the company's shares by $8 to $40 apiece while Needham & Co trimmed its price target by $6 to $40 a share. The moves follow II-VI Tuesday projecting adjusted profit and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ending Dec. 31 trailing Wall Street forecasts.

(-) Canadian Solar (CSIQ) dropped more than 13% after the photovoltaic products company late Tuesday reported Q3 financial results and issued revenue projections for the current quarter trailing Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.66 per share on $759.9 million in revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share and $39.7 million, respectively.

